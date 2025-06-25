Brand-new Shared Ownership homes now available in Telford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Hem, located just off the A442 Queensway, near the village of Kemberton, is providing a stylish mix of two- and three-bedroom homes through the affordable scheme, ideally-located for first-time buyers, growing families, downsizers and more, just four miles southeast of Telford town centre.

Surrounded by green spaces and with the Old Mill Pond sitting behind the new homes, the development combines rural living with the convenience of one of the West Midlands’ fastest-growing towns.

With the M54 and Telford Central Train Station nearby, destinations like Birmingham, Shrewsbury, Stoke, Stafford, Worcester and Manchester are within a comfortable reach.

Homes at The Hem can be purchased with a deposit of just £5,550*, with Bromford Shared Ownership offering a lift onto the property ladder for many who thought it may have been out of reach.

Buyers purchase a share of their home and pay rent on the remaining portion, meaning a smaller deposit is needed. Then, when the time is right, buyers can increase their owned share until they own 100 per cent of the home outright.

One of the brand-new homes available at The Hem is The Asher, a three-bedroom semi-detached house available from £111,000 for a 40 per cent share value*.

This thoughtfully-designed home hosts a fitted kitchen-dining area which leads through to the turfed rear garden. This, combined with the airy living room with plenty of natural light emanating through the front of the home, makes The Asher an ideal space for entertaining family and friends. Completing the ground floor are a downstairs cloakroom and two dedicated storage spaces.

Upstairs, The Asher features a main bedroom, a second double room and a smaller third bedroom, which could comfortably be utilised as a home office, nursery, guest bedroom or dressing room. A stylish family bathroom, off-street parking and further storage spaces mean The Asher’s residents will be equipped for the demands of modern living.

Karen Adams, Sales Manager at Bromford, said: “We are thrilled to have launched this collection of modern and attractive Shared Ownership homes at The Hem, and to be contributing towards the consistent growth of affordable routes onto the property ladder in a growing area.

“Home ownership continues to be a bigger challenge and a distant dream for many, and this development shows that stylish homes in great locations are achievable without breaking the bank.

“Our partnership with Countryside assures us that our buyers will be settling down in a home built to the highest standard within an excellent community.”

The Hem is a short distance from the picturesque settings of the Shropshire Hills, allowing residents to absorb the fascinating Shropshire countryside, while there are a number of high-quality schools, independent and chain stores, large supermarkets and other amenities.

Bromford is part of the National Shared Ownership campaign supported by the National Housing Federation. The campaign aims to raise awareness of Shared Ownership and is supported by almost 50 organisations. For more information, please visit The National Housing Federation.

For more information on Bromford Shared Ownership, please visit @BromfordSales on Instagram: Bromford Sales (@bromfordsales).

*T&Cs apply.