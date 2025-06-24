Shropshire ranked as one of the UK’s safest regions according to new fire safety research

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

According to the research, the county has received 100 percent of up-to-date building and up-to-date wall plans for its four high-rise residential buildings.

In January 2023, the Fire Safety (England) Regulation 2022 was implemented, after an inquest - following the Grenfell Tower tragedy - revealed that a lack of signage, among other factors, hindered rescue efforts.

The updated regulation made it a legal requirement for responsible persons of high-rise residential buildings (7 storeys or more) to provide local fire and rescue services with appropriate safety information, including up-to-date building and external wall plans, in addition to displaying clear signage.

A building plan is a set of up-to-date floor diagrams that must be given to the local fire and rescue service, by the building’s ‘responsible person’, whereas a wall plan, also shared by the responsible person, is a report on the materials and design of a high-rise building’s exterior walls, doors and windows, to be provided alongside with any updates, potential risks, and safety measures in place.

Using the information, the ambition is that community fire services would be able to plan an effective response in case of a future emergency, while also ensuring the safety of any residents thanks to clear, signposted instructions.

On a national level, the research revealed there is more work still to be done, with a third of both high-rise building and external wall plans remaining incomplete.

FASTSIGNS’ research also identified inconsistencies among fire services, across England, in carrying out audits and inspections of high-rise residential buildings.

While 50 percent of respondents confirmed audits are carried out, the research revealed a lack of clarity regarding the frequency of the inspections, with reported timeframes varying, ranging from annual assessments to every four years. Others followed a risk-based approach or, instead, aligned with national guidance.

Commenting on the results of the research, John Davies, managing director of FASTSIGNS UK, said: “The tragedy of Grenfell highlighted just how critical clear signage, proper planning and up-to-date safety measures are in ensuring control during an emergency. In the case of fire safety, certified and easily visible signage is essential for guiding both residents and emergency response teams through high-rise, residential buildings when an incident occurs, helping to avoid confusion and save lives.

“Our latest research shows that while progress is being made, there are still some challenges to overcome. For example, on average, around a third of building plans remain incomplete, and audit frequencies across counties can be inconsistent. While it's encouraging to see recent increased focus on regular, defined checks before and during the construction of high-rise residential buildings, it’s equally important to ensure these checks continue throughout the building’s lifespan.

“We’re continuing to work closely with our customers across England, ensuring that buildings meet the evolving fire safety requirements to safeguard everyone involved.”

Nicola John, managing director at FDM (Fire Door Maintenance) – Training and Development, added: “This research highlights just how much work still needs to be done to ensure our high-rise buildings are truly safe. At FDM – Training and Development, we believe safeguarding lives starts with empowering those responsible, which is why we deliver training for the industry, by the industry, across every level of the supply chain. Everyone involved, from manufacturers and installers to responsible persons, needs the knowledge and confidence to meet their legal duties and protect the people living in these buildings.”