Shropshire leisure centres to offer free entry to service personnel and veterans on Armed Forces Day

Whitchurch Swimming & Fitness Centre, Quarry Swimming & Fitness Centre, Shrewsbury Sports Village, Oswestry Leisure Centre, Bishop's Castle Leisure Centre and Market Drayton Swimming & Fitness Centre will be offering free gym and swimming sessions for those who are serving or have served in our armed forces.

Partnership Manager for the trust, Rhys Collins said: “In 2023, we signed the Armed Forces Covenant, demonstrating our commitment to supporting the people who have served this country so well. By giving them free use of our centres, it is just a small gesture of thanks from us at Shropshire Community Leisure Trust.

“We’re hoping to see plenty of current/ex-military people and their families on Saturday. There’s no need to pre-book, just turn up at one of our centres with proof of service, such as an ID or veteran’s card.”

Councillor Gary Groves, Shropshire Council’s armed forces champion, said: “We welcome Shropshire Community Leisure Trust providing gym and swim for free at their leisure centres on Armed Forces Day this Saturday. The council is committed to supporting our military communities across the county and this is a fantastic offer for our serving personnel, veterans, and their families”

Shropshire Community Leisure Trust operates six leisure centres in partnership with Serco Leisure, and on behalf of Shropshire Council. For details of all the trust’s sites, please visit the website: shropshireleisurecentres.com/