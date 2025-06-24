Shropshire band The Bartells release new music

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

STARLIGHT EP

In 2025, they unleashed the Starlight EP, a collection they proudly call some of their best work to date. Bursting with energetic melodies and powerful lyrics, this EP captures the essence of their creative spirit - like the first light of dawn, it distils the purest and most inspired moments of their musical journey.

The Bartells are playing in Telfords Warehouse in Chester on the 19th July, tickets available online.

TRACKS

Starlight is a tribute to a dear school friend of our bassist, The Dazzler, who left us too soon. It looks back on early mornings, shared headphones, and a mutual love for The Jam—echoes of which live on in Dazzler’s lyrics. He was magnetic: warm, vibrant, unforgettable. We still catch ourselves looking for him in the crowd.

The song began with a riff and melody from Oz. He and Alfie shaped it into something raw and real. True to Bartells form, it kept evolving right up to the final take at the iconic Rockfield Studios. Jonny added harmonies and electric rhythm, while Rob locked in the beat that pulled it all together.

That’s when Starlight truly came alive.

Starlight – Acoustic Version, stripped-back take on Starlight that softens the edges while keeping the heart—mellow, intimate, and glowing with emotion.

The Right Way – Acoustic Version: raw, heartfelt live version recorded at Radio Alty in 2024. Stripped back and full of soul.

To find out more, head to thebartells.co.uk or follow the band on socials.