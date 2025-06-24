Shrewsbury Art Trail 2025: New Open Exhibition at the VAN Gallery
The Open Exhibition will run from June 24 to August 16 at the VAN gallery in the Middle Level, Darwin Centre in Shrewsbury.
The Visual Art Network Gallery (VAN) is run by artists for artists, the open exhibition theme is part of the Shrewsbury Art Trail 2025, which VAN is also sponsoring this year. It is free to visit the gallery and all work for sale is made by local artists.
Opening Times: (subject to volunteer availability), Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday: 11am - 3pm, Saturday: 10am - 5pm, Sunday: 11am - 4pm.
Address: Visual Art Network Gallery, Middle Level, Darwin Centre, Shrewsbury SY1 1PL.
For more information, visit visualartnetwork.org.uk