Serving up the perfect summer activity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Walking Tennis offers a slower format of the traditional game by introducing simple rules to make it less physically demanding, easier to learn, but just as much fun. The rules are that players can’t run or jump but are allowed to let the ball bounce twice. It’s mostly played on a smaller court with modified equipment.

The Walking Tennis groups in Shropshire are encouraging new members to join them and offer a warm welcome to anyone aged 55 or over, regardless of experience or ability.

Sessions take place every Monday between 2.30 – 3.30pm at Market Drayton Tennis Club and every Tuesday between 10am - 11am at The Cathie Sabin Community Tennis Centre in Shrewsbury.

A local charity for older people has Walking Tennis groups in Shrewsbury and Market Drayton.

Emma Wilde, Wellbeing Services Manager at Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin said: “The sunny weather gives us all that motivation to go outside a bit more. Our Walking Tennis sessions offer a great opportunity to get some gentle exercise and enjoy the benefits of one of the nation’s favourite summertime sports. Our groups are a fun, friendly and inclusive way to enjoy the game and socialise in a supportive environment. I would encourage anyone to give it a try.”

The Walking Tennis initiative coincides with the launch of Age UK’s Act Now, Age Better campaign, which is all about becoming more physically active in mid-life to help lead to a happier, healthier and more independent later life. New research by the charity shows that three quarters of mid-lifers (adults aged between 50–65) - the equivalent of 10 million people - worry about staying healthy as they age.

Anyone interested in joining a Walking Tennis group or requiring further information can contact Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin on 01743 233 123 or email enquiries@ageukstw.org.uk.