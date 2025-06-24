Pave Aways takes on the Wrekin to back cancer care close to home

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Wrekin Relay will see the Pave Aways team walk from 4am until 10pm, passing the baton between teams in a continuous relay up and down the well-known local hill.

Every step is in support of the newly launched Sunflower Appeal – Lingen Davies’ £5 million campaign to expand and improve access to cancer care across Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin, and Mid Wales.

The Pave Aways team supporting Lingen Davies Cancer Fund

The appeal is funding a new Chemotherapy Centre at the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford, which is due to open by 2029. Combined with existing services at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, the new facility will double treatment capacity and allow more people to access life-saving care closer to home.

The Pave Aways team at the Wellington Pool decarbonisation project, Wellington

“Lingen Davies plays an essential role in supporting people across our region during some of the most difficult moments in their lives,” said Steven Owen, Managing Director of Pave Aways and recent winner of the Shropshire Chamber's John Clayton Award for long-standing service and commitment to the Shropshire business community

“Lingen Davies' work has personal meaning to us, as one of our team is currently being supported by the charity through treatment. The Wrekin is right on our doorstep, so it felt like the perfect place for our annual fundraising challenge.”

Everyone who donates to the team’s JustGiving fundraiser will also receive a free entry into a prize draw to win a DeWalt Hammer Drill worth over £250. Full entry details and terms can be found on the JustGiving page.

The Pave Aways team outside the refurbishment of the former YMCA building, Wellington

With strong roots in Wellington and Telford, Pave Aways is encouraging the local community to get involved and help make a difference. On the day, the team will be based in the Wrekin car park, where they’ll be selling refreshments to raise even more funds. So whether you're out walking or just want to support a good cause, head on over and say hello!

Pave Aways has proudly chosen Lingen Davies Cancer Fund as its Charity of the Year for 2024, and the Wrekin Relay is just one of several fundraising events planned to back the vital work the charity does for individuals and families across the region.