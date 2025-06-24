Must-attend webinar for finance people in grassroots football: ‘Running a Football Club’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Finance officials, treasurers, and club volunteers across grassroots football are invited to join a vital and practical online event: ‘Running a Football Club’, taking place at 7pm on Monday, 30 June.

Organised by Shropshire FA in collaboration with Chadstone Accountancy & Tax Ltd, this free webinar is tailored to empower those managing the finances of grassroots football clubs – from small village teams to growing community setups.

Whether you're setting up a new club or seeking smarter ways to manage existing finances, this session is designed to build confidence, control, and compliance in managing money at the grassroots level.

Key topics will include:

Setting up your football club correctly from day one

Making club finances simple and understandable

Smarter financial decision-making for sustainability

Planning, budgeting, and managing club accounts

Understanding your obligations and staying compliant

This is an unmissable opportunity to learn from professionals and gain practical insights into managing the financial side of football – without the jargon.

Who should attend?

Treasurers of grassroots clubs

Club secretaries and committee members

Anyone involved in football club setup or financial management

Event Details:

Date: Monday, 30 June

Time: 7pm

Location: Online (Link will be sent upon registration)

Early registration is recommended - click on the link to book your place now: google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdGdnYavvpJJ0wL7zIITg7c0RPHVFUuBPlGAn-wyo-ar7fDNA/viewform

Or call the team at the Shropshire FA for further information: 01743 362769.

Andy Weston, Shropshire FA CEO said: "This webinar will demystify club finances and give volunteers the tools and confidence to run their clubs more effectively."

Owen Hamblett of Chadstone added: "We’re proud to support grassroots sport with clear, practical financial guidance. We’ll sharing real life examples of how we’ve helped clubs make smooth transitions and offer guidance on avoiding the panic, stress and overwhelm of the financial side of running a club."