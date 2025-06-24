Llangollen set to hit the high notes with star-studded summer line-up

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The chart-topping Scottish band is the first of 13 headline acts set to perform at the iconic venue this summer, as part of TK Maxx presents Live at Llangollen Pavilion and the internationally renowned Llangollen International Eisteddfod.

Sharleen Spiteri, Texas will open the series on Thursday June 26.

Fronted by the inimitable Sharleen Spiteri, Texas will open the series on Thursday June 26, supported by rising Scottish singer-songwriter Rianne Downey.

Rag N Bone Man will be performing in Friday 27 June.

Thursday’s opening show will be followed by headlining sets from Rag’n’Bone Man, UB40 Ft Ali Campbell, James, The Script, Olly Murs and The Human League.

IL Divo are just one of the amazing acts performing at the Llangollen International Eisteddfod.

The headline concerts are presented in a partnership between Live Nation promoters Cuffe and Taylor and Llangollen International Eisteddfod.

Celebrating 78 years, the Llangollen International Eisteddfod kicks off on Tuesday July 8, featuring a stellar lineup with headline performances from Sir Karl Jenkins, KT Tunstall, Il Divo, Beyond Time: The Music of Hans Zimmer, Choir of the World with special guest Lucie Jones, and Bryn Terfel joined by Fisherman’s Friends and Eve Goodman.

In keeping with tradition, the Eisteddfod also offers a full daily programme of competitions and field entertainment alongside the headline shows.

The Llangollen International Eisteddfod has welcomed visitors from across the world since 1947.

Artistic Director of the Llangollen International Eisteddfod Dave Danford said: “Once again, Llangollen is the place to be for an incredible summer of live music. We’re absolutely thrilled with this year’s line-up of artists and to be partnering with Cuffe & Taylor again.

“Anyone who came last year will know just how special this place is, and we can’t wait to do it all again.”

Cuffe and Taylor co-founder Peter Taylor added: “It’s a pleasure to continue our collaboration with the fantastic team at the Eisteddfod. Llangollen really is a special place, and it’s an honour to bring world-class artists to this beautiful, historic town.

“Whether you’ve lived here for years or are visiting for the first time, I know this summer will be something truly special, full of unforgettable memories. That’s what live music is all about.”

The Llangollen International Eisteddfod has come a long way since the first festival in 1947, with more than 400,000 competitors from over 140 nationalities and cultures having performed on the Llangollen stage over the years. This year, as the festival marks the ‘Year of Croeso – Only in Wales’, more than 4,000 competitors from 36 countries will head to Llangollen for a vibrant week of competitions and performances. With a focus on promoting international harmony and reconciliation through music and dance, the 2025 Eisteddfod is set to build on the record-breaking success of 2024 and deliver a bigger and better celebration than ever before.

For the first time, TK Maxx will join Live at Llangollen Pavilion as presenting partner, as part of an extended agreement with Cuffe & Taylor shows across the country including Lytham Festival, Live at Lincoln Castle, Scarborough Open Air Theatre, Live at The Piece Hall, Derby Summer Sessions, Depot Live, Plymouth Summer Sessions, Bedford Summer Sessions, Southampton Summer Sessions and Live at Powderham.