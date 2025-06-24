For one night only: The circus is coming to town - thanks to young promoters

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Experience Indian magic as Circus Raj comes to town - for one night only!

Circus Raj LIVE show, puppets, music, The cast of aerialists, acrobats, musicians, slack-rope walkers, giant puppets characters and the eye-watering displays

We are Year5/6 Ms Mill’s class from Ysgol Golwg Pen Y fan Mount Street Juniors’ Young Promoters. We have been given a grant from Arts Council Wales - Night Out Project. Circus Raj are bringing their incredible show to Brecon on 10 July. This is a one time only chance to see this amazing event on their European Tour this 2025 all the way from India. As this is outside we are holding it on the Infants Campus Field, their grass is perfect for this dreamy Indian summer evening event in the July sunshine.

Tickets are £3 for children and £5 for adults, as young promoters we are aware of how important it is to be conscious of cost of living at the moment. We love running this community business entrepreneurial project and have researched that a family ticket for only £15 saves everyone money, while being the best ticket in town!

It is open to the community and we are raising money for the school and students expressive arts projects so we are hoping to get a big crowd.

Circus Raj are a death defying exciting brave live show with puppets, music, great costumes and tricks you’ve never seen before. We are so lucky to have this awesome circus visit our town. The cast of aerialists, acrobats, musicians, slack-rope walkers, giant puppets characters and the eye-watering displays by their fakir, present a colourful, vibrant, fast-moving extravaganza of intrigue, drama, feats of daring, music, laughter and surprise.

Their spectacular, awe-inspiring and unique shows toured Europe extensively all through the summers of 2015-2019 and 2022-2024, touring for CIRCUS250 in 2018 as D & F Bros. Grand Indian Circus. After the pandemic, Circus Raj was formed to tour every summer from 2022 and will be back this year with an exciting and thrilling new show, designed to capture the hearts and mind of audiences of all ages at festivals, community events and carnivals.

“I am so excited, I can’t wait to run the box office and see Circus Raj perform, see their costumes and hear the band play!” says Edie Sandison-Brown, aged 11, a young promoter working on marketing and selling tickets on the night in the box office.

The box office is open at 5.30pm. As the show is at the Infants Campus on the field the box office will be at the gates. The show starts at 6pm and will last about an hour. It is outside so bring appropriate clothes.

We will be running a refreshments stall and raffle so please bring your pennies as we have no card machines.

Come see this amazing circus and have a chance to learn some things about Indian culture and music.

“I’m looking forward to working in the cafe - really excited to see the show!” adds Barry Woo, aged 10, a young promoter, learning so much about contributing to his hometown of Brecon.

The school's website can be found here: golwgpenyfan.powys.sch.uk