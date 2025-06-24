College fights for rejected multi-sport pitch backed by Cruyff Foundation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The college is challenging a decision by Flintshire County Council’s planning committee, which rejected an application to build an all-weather pitch at its Deeside campus in Connah’s Quay.

The project, backed by the Johan Cruyff Foundation – an international organisation supporting meaningful sports and play initiatives inspired by the legendary Netherlands, Ajax, and Barcelona star – would be located on Kelsterton Road and feature associated fencing, lighting, and access.

Also supporting the initiative is the Cymru Football Foundation, an independent charity aligned with the Football Association of Wales, working to create top-tier, sustainable football facilities throughout the nation.

Maria Stevens, Cambria’s Head of Commercial Operations, says the proposed 1,770 square-metre facility will enhance the "health and wellbeing of the community" while offering students hands-on experience in various sports such as football, hockey, netball, and more.

"We are disappointed as the development was minded for approval by the county's planning officers," said Maria.

"With regards claims of increased noise and light pollution, the proposed hours mirror the stadium's existing usage so that would not have an impact, and the houses are more than 45 metres away, so light pollution was also not an issue.

"This would not just be another football pitch, and it is not for use by one team; if approved it will be a purpose-built, all-weather, multi-sport court designed to support grassroots, disability and inclusive sport, which is why we are so determined it goes ahead.

“We are aware from studies over many years that the reduction of safe spaces such as this for young people can contribute to boredom and anti-social behaviour. Where projects provide that type of provision there is a positive impact not only on behaviour but also health and mental wellbeing.

“From the feedback we’ve had already, notably from local teams and sports clubs, there is a demand for this and real sadness at the decision, so we hope the planning committee will revisit and reconsider our application.”

The proposed community court backed by the Cruyff Foundation

Sean Regan, Curriculum Director for Technical Studies at Deeside, added: "Our hope is it will be utilised by people of all ages, notably children whose schools do not have these specialist facilities, promoting health, wellbeing and exercise across the college and the region.

"In collaboration with the Cymru Football Foundation (CFF) and Cruyff Foundation – which will part-fund the project – we still really hope to see it built this year."

Johan Cruyff launched his Foundation in 1997 to help young people grow through sport and physical activity.

The organisation has since flourished, particularly through its Cruyff Courts – small, purpose-built pitches that promote technical skills, speed, teamwork, and self-confidence.

Deeside already offers a wide selection of indoor and outdoor sports spaces, open to students and the public alike, and is home to a variety of community groups, charities, and sports organisations year-round.

Currently, around 20 local clubs regularly use Cambria’s facilities, including women’s netball teams, the Connah’s Quay Tigers Pan-Disability football squad, athletes, and students from both primary and secondary schools.

For more updates from Coleg Cambria, follow them on social media or visit their website: cambria.ac.uk.

To learn more about the Johan Cruyff Foundation, visit Cruyff Foundation, and for details on the Cymru Football Foundation, visit Cymru Football Foundation.