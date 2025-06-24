Bridgnorth campaigner invited to speak in Sydney as bereavement education push goes global

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

John, a fourth-generation funeral director at his family funeral service, Perry and Phillips, and former President of the National Association of Funeral Directors (NAFD), launched the campaign in 2022, calling for death, dying, and bereavement to be taught in the UK national curriculum. What began as a heartfelt petition – inspired by John’s work in the funeral profession and his role as Funeral Industry Advisor to Child Bereavement UK – has since gained international momentum.

In December 2024, John's petition was formally debated in Parliament, receiving cross-party support. Since then, a dedicated working group of MPs from across the political spectrum has continued to shape the final outcome. Significantly, the debate elevated the petition’s status to that of a 100,000-signature petition, a recognition normally only given to campaigns that cross that threshold – highlighting its widespread public backing and importance.

Speaking ahead of the Sydney conference, John said:

John Adams presenting at the AFDA Conference in Vietnam earlier this year. Title of speech 'Breaking The Silence'

“To be invited to speak in Sydney is both humbling and energising. This campaign started with a simple belief: that grief education shouldn’t be a taboo, and that young people deserve support and understanding when facing loss. I’m proud this message is now being shared on the global stage.”

This year alone, John has also delivered keynote talks at the Australian Funeral Directors Association conference in Vietnam and will speak at the New Zealand Funeral Directors Conference in 2026. His podcast, Death: A Changing Industry, has further helped push these conversations into the public domain, featuring interviews with MPs, including Stuart Anderson of South Shropshire, grief specialists, and people affected by loss.

John has a clear vision on bereavement support can be, whilst balancing the operations of Perry & Phillips Funeral Directors with an ever-growing international schedule – all driven by a belief in creating a more compassionate society for all.

“Whether it’s a child in Shropshire or Sydney, grief doesn’t respect borders. But neither does compassion.”