Anwyl helps church to provide cuppas for community

The homebuilder gifted £300 to Holy Trinity Church, in Bicton village, as part of the ‘Love from Anwyl’ Shrewsbury fund, which was used to purchase a water boiler and microwave.

Wendy Horan, churchwarden, said: “We have a small kitchen in the church and host regular coffee mornings on the second Thursday of every month. Thanks to our neighbours Anwyl we have a new water boiler and microwave, which will be used to cater for the coffee mornings and other events we host.”

Georgia Thomas of Anwyl Homes at Holy Trinity Church, Bicton with Wendy Horan, Church Warden, The Reverend Hannah Lins and Clare Dixon, Church Warden.

Phoebe Davies, head of regional marketing for Anwyl Homes, said: “We were pleased to assist Holy Trinity Church with funding for their new kitchen equipment. Their coffee mornings bring the community together and what better way to catch up with friends and neighbours than over a cup of tea or coffee.”

Anwyl’s donation to the church was from the £5,000 Love from Anwyl Shrewsbury fund, which has so far been shared between five local groups including Shrewsbury Cricket Club, Woodfield & St George's Parent, Teacher and Friends Association

Attingham Park and Lingen Davies Cancer Fund CIO.

Love From Anwyl is a voluntary scheme attached to the 106 new homes being built by Anwyl at Five Oaks, off Gains Park Way in Bicton Heath.

Pictured Wendy Horan, Church Warden, with the new water boiler, funded by Anwyl Homes.

It’s in addition to community contributions Anwyl has already agreed to during the planning process, including around £613,000 towards local schools and roads as part of the Community Infrastructure Levy payment, and almost £790,000 towards the delivery of the North West Relief Road, a key strategic piece of infrastructure for Shropshire.