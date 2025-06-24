Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The 90s are calling, and Shrewsbury is picking up in style. On Saturday, 5 July, nostalgia will take centre stage as the 90s Day Party rolls into Labyrinth, delivering a five-hour celebration of everything iconic from the decade that defined a generation.

From 3pm to 8pm, expect a full-blown time warp packed with back-to-back classics, infectious energy, and a crowd united by one shared mission — to dance their way through the ultimate throwback soundtrack. Whether you were raised on the rhythm of cassette tapes or discovered the magic of the decade through playlists, this event promises a high-energy atmosphere for everyone.

90s Day Party Shrewsbury – A Throwback You Don’t Want to Miss!

The Soundtrack of a Generation

Guests can look forward to a genre-spanning lineup that includes pop legends, hip hop heavyweights, and R&B royalty. From the soulful vocals of Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston, to the raw edge of Nirvana and Tupac, and the dancefloor dominance of Spice Girls, Backstreet Boys, and Madonna, the 90s Day Party is shaping up to be a sonic journey through the biggest hits of the era.

What to Expect

A hit-stacked playlist covering pop, R&B, hip hop, rock, and dance classics

A buzzing dancefloor filled with 90s vibes and non-stop movement

A nostalgic, feel-good experience — perfect for birthday blowouts, stag and hen groups, or spontaneous weekend fun

Event Details:

Venue: Labyrinth Shrewsbury, Shrewsbury, UK

Date: Saturday, 5 July 2025

Time: 3pm - 8pm (last entry 5pm)

Tickets: Final release at £20 or discounted group rate (£18 each for 10+), available now via Fatsoma: fatsoma.com/e/rvgs9tpf/la/qow5

Age Restriction: 18+ only (valid photo ID required)

Refund Policy: Non-refundable, but tickets can be resold or transferred

Whether you're reliving your youth or discovering the 90s for the first time, this is more than just a party — it's a full-fledged throwback experience. Dust off your bucket hats, pull on those baggy jeans, and get ready to lose yourself in the soundtrack of a decade.