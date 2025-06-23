'We love to be beside the seaside!' - Guild's trip for AGM

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Regent Suite at the Grand Pier saved the day when the original venue was cancelled at very short notice, and the TG Executive Committee excelled in providing a most enjoyable day.

The speaker was Sally Smith, a journalist and writer who was named Business Writer of the Year. She started and ran the first ever all girl parachute display team, and is also an experienced balloonist and came second at the World Balloonist Championships.

The venue for the AGM in Weston-Super-Mare

She spoke about the amazing women whose stories she has told in her book The Women Who Went Round The World:

A young woman, Livy Gibbs, a Geography graduate and campaigner and a young advocate for Make Votes Matter, gave a short talk on the importance of voting and asked the questions: Should 16-year-olds be given the vote and should voting be compulsory? A very relevant subject as the Townswomen’s Guild’s roots go back to the women’s suffrage movement.

A full report of the AGM will be given at the next Guild meeting, on Tuesday 1 July at 7pm in the Belmont Hall. There will be no speaker, but a social evening will follow.

If you are interested in joining a busy and friendly group, please contact Jean Martin on 01952 247184.