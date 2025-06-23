Rotary Regatta - a fun day out for all

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Rotary groups have put together a varied selection of activities to entertain families and friends, including the exciting Bell Boat races on The Mere.

Bell Boats are two fibreglass hulls bolted together and propelled by eight paddlers and a cox. Once again, there will be four categories: Men's, Women's, Mixed Crews and a Junior race. Last year's winners were the men's team 'Go with the Flow', the women's 'Boats and Hoes' and the Junior 'Incredibles'. Organisers are looking for teams of nine to come forward and prove their skills on the water by beating last year's times. For entry forms email admin@ellesmererotary.com as soon as possible.

A previoous winning team

The Regatta offers a great day out and allows Rotary to raise funds for their chosen charities. Over the years more than £65 000 has been donated to local groups. This year the money raised will be donated to Ellesmere Ducklings Pre-School Playgroup and Special Olympics North Shropshire.

There will be a range of attractions for adults, a children's entertainment area, refreshment outlets and a variety of stalls.

A bell boat race on The Mere, Ellesmere

Rotary Regatta Chairman, Geoff Corfield, said: "Come and enjoy a Sunday afternoon, perhaps a picnic in Cremorne Gardens overlooking The Mere, and join in the fun! You can be assured of a great day out whilst supporting local charities."

For further information or to find out more about Rotary, please contact the clubs at admin@ellesmererotary.com or oswestrycambrian@gmail.com.