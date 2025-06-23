Local building society champions Bridgnorth festival

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

As part of their growing connection with the local area, Dudley Building Society is also pleased to announce the opening of a new branch in Bridgnorth this summer — strengthening their presence in Shropshire and their support for the communities they serve.

Bridgnorth Hub staff with their Bridgnorth Music & Arts Festival 2025 Posters

Now in its 17th year, the Bridgnorth Music & Arts Festival has grown into one of the areas’ most anticipated cultural events, offering a vibrant mix of live music, arts, poetry and family activities — all free to attend. The support from partners like Dudley Building Society is what allows the festival to remain free and open to all, a vital feature especially at the end of the summer holidays, when families often face extra financial pressure.

"We’re thrilled to have Dudley Building Society join us this year," said Jen Bone, Festival Director. "Their values align perfectly with our community focus, and their sponsorship plays a key role in keeping the festival accessible and enjoyable for everyone — regardless of background or budget."

Bridgnorth Festival 2024 - View from the High Street Stage

Claire Wilkins, Head of Marketing at Dudley Building Society, commented: “Partnering with the Bridgnorth Music & Arts Festival is a natural fit for us as we expand into Bridgnorth. We’re proud to support an event that brings people together and celebrates creativity, especially at such an important time of year for local families.”

Dudley Building Society joins established partners Carlsberg/Britvic through The White Lion and Buy-From Creative Agency along with The Travel Wallet and Bassa Villa who came on board as festival partners in 2024.

Sponsorship Opportunities Still Available

The festival continues to thrive thanks to the generosity of local organisations and businesses. With an audience of thousands and growing regional recognition, sponsorship offers a valuable platform for companies looking to support the arts while engaging directly with the local community. Whether you're a small local enterprise or a larger regional business, there are sponsorship packages available to suit all levels of support.

If your business would like to get involved and help sustain this important cultural event, please contact the festival organisers via contact@bridgnorthfestival.co.uk

The 2025 Bridgnorth Music & Arts Festival will take place from 22nd – 25th August 2025 with a full programme to be announced soon. For the latest updates, visit bridgnorthfestival.co.uk.