Last chance to visit Stokesay Court

Caroline inherited Stokesay Court unexpectedly in 1994 and moved in a year later. She oversaw major renovations inside and out to make the house structurally sound and has prepared the ground for the next chapter in its history.

She plans to remain at Stokesay Court for the time being and hopes to continue to open the grounds for charity days like the famous ‘Ludlow Dog Day’.

Stokesay Court

Great Hall at Stokesay Court

In 2007, Stokesay Court rose to fame as the setting for Tallis House in the Oscar award-winning film Atonement starring Keira Knightley & James McAvoy.

Sitting Room at Stokesay Court

"The most grandiloquent Victorian mansion in the county" was the description by John Newman, in the Shropshire volume of Pevsner's Buildings of England. Well-preserved examples of some of the earliest electric lighting & heating are visible today.

Stokesay Court has added more dates for the ‘Guided House Tours’ and the Marches of Time History Festival will take place on 19 July.

The third Marches of Time History Festival has another great line-up of speakers. This year’s talks include the Mappa Mundi and the Chained Library in Hereford Cathedral by theologian Christopher Pullin, an insight into Churchill’s base at Chartwell between the wars by curator Katherine Carter. Award-winning author and patron of Shropshire Bookfest, Piers Torday, will talk about how his Transylvanian heritage helped shape his latest book, 'Midnight Treasure'.

The gardens will be open with historical re-enactors and a falconry display. There will be a magical children’s treasure hunt based on characters in Piers Torday’s books, making it an ideal day out for the whole family.

For tickets, head to marchesoftime.co.uk