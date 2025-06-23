Coverage Care at 30 - celebrating Its amazing volunteers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

For the past two years, Monica has been dedicating her Monday mornings to volunteering at Coverage Care’s New Fairholme in Oswestry, bringing joy, companionship, and creativity to the residents.

Monica’s journey with New Fairholme began with a simple act of kindness—doing jigsaws with residents. But her compassion didn’t stop there. When she learned that some residents rarely received visitors, she offered to spend time with anyone who might be feeling lonely. Her warmth and willingness to help quickly made her a beloved figure at the home.

The amazing Monica Arnold

It wasn’t long before Monica became a regular at the home’s weekly 'Knit and Natter' group. Her lifelong passion for knitting made her a perfect fit. The group became so popular that even the male residents, initially hesitant, joined in—mostly for the nattering, of course!

“I just love going,” Monica says with a smile. “I’ve knitted all my life and used a sewing machine all my life.”

Monica’s talents extend far beyond the care home. She spent 28 years working for Per Lindstrand Balloon Company, where she played a key role in crafting the hot air balloon used in the historic 1987 transatlantic flight by Per Lindstrand and Richard Branson aboard the "Virgin Atlantic Flyer." Before that, she worked in a factory making flannel trousers for Marks & Spencer and even made-to-measure corsets.

A true artisan, Monica has made clothes for her children, grandchildren, and now great-grandchildren—knitting jumpers and sewing garments with love and care.

Monica’s story is a shining example of how volunteering enriches lives—not just for those receiving care, but for those giving it. Her dedication, warmth, and incredible life story inspire us all to find joy in giving back.

Thank you, Monica, for everything you do.