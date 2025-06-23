Brooksbury Fundraising Day - entertainment for everyone!

The day has plenty of entertainment for everyone. A climbing wall for the children, the ever popular fun dog show with prizes not only for pedigree dogs but with fun categories too, such as the waggiest tails and prettiest eyes. Live entertainment is scheduled throughout the day with local choirs, singers and dancers. There will be sports day races, a craft tent, plenty of food and refreshments from local stallholders and large Fun Fair will deliver plenty of thrills.

Popular Fun Dog Show is being run again.

Entry is free but the council hopes visitors will get behind the Council’s cause, by making donations to the Brooksbury Recreation Ground Charity.

Popular Sports Race Competitions which you can enter for just 50p.

This play area project is in its second phase. The First phase costing £55,000, funded by the Town Council replaced old wooden playground equipment with new weatherproof apparatus for children from the ages of 7 and up, and was installed in 2023.

Phase 2 comes at a cost of £60,000, and will see play inclusive play equipment, as well as equipment for toddlers and younger children. Ensuring no child is left out. Funding of £20,000 has already been achieved, but the Council still have £40,000 to raise and are hoping the community, and people of Shropshire, will help them meet their target.

Plenty of stalls and refreshments, food and drinks.

Everyone is invited to along to the Fundraising Day for some traditional family fun, Donation buckets will be available on the day for those who wish to add some money to the cause, but donations can also be made online via the Just Giving fundraising page: justgiving.com/page/church-stretton-town-council-3.