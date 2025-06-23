Annual fundraiser for Ludlow hospital rides again!

Mark and his gallant team spend the day dressed in costume touring the town collecting funds to support Ludlow Hospital League of Friends fundraising activities.

A long-standing Ludlow tradition, until recent years an actual hospital bed was pushed around Ludlow town with a “patient” in it and accompanied by a group of volunteers, some of whom were hospital workers, and dressed as nurses, collecting donations for the hospital. This stopped the traffic (then permitted) and was a very popular spectacle with the “nurses’ somewhat outlandish costumes, as well as that of the “patient”. Hospital beds are now far more sophisticated and traffic closures more problematic, so the “nurses” have carried on collecting without the bed.

Previous fundraiser with 'Matron' Mark Hiles

Jennifer Gill, Co-Chair of the League of Friends says: "The hospital management have asked the League for its help in enhancing their resource of dementia equipment thereby greatly improving the ability to work effectively with patients on memory loss issues. The League of Friends think it essential that continued improvements are undertaken at our Community hospital for the benefit of South Shropshire residents. Of course, our greater aim is to have a new build on the existing EcoPark land, whether it be a diagnostic centre or community hospital, with cutting edge technological advances and direct IT links to the acute hospitals".

Mark Hiles, local resident and passionate supporter of Ludlow Hospital, said: “In a world where we are always so grateful to have an NHS, there is always the worry that in the future it may not be there, or we may not have access to the service we need locally – especially with what happened to my wife and the lack of maternity services when giving birth to our daughter. We are always grateful to those who go above and beyond, even in challenging times to make sure that our local NHS services have the equipment they need.

"We are in awe of the fabulous work the League of Friends do for Ludlow Community Hospital and to be a small part of that does give you a sense of pride. It’s a great feeling to think the Bed Push team have given something back to the community. And what better way to raise vital funds for our community hospital than get dressed up, have a little fun and bring a smile to everyone. We are always blown away by the generosity of the public and the enthusiasm that the event continues. So come and see us on Saturday, have a chat, a picture and if you can donate. Thank you”

More details can be found at Ludlow Hospital League of Friends website at ludlowlof.org.uk