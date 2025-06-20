First Minister praise for £14m health complex and new Welsh language centre of excellence

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Eluned Morgan MS toured the state-of-the-art Nant building at Coleg Cambria Yale in Wrexham, which includes an immersive learning environment and Iâl Spa, an industry-standard facility, complete with sauna, steam room, jacuzzi and health food bar.

She also met with students and staff, including Chief Operating Officer Steve Jackson, Victoria Edwards, Vice Principal for Technical Studies, and Director of Welsh Language Development Llinos Roberts, who discussed plans for the college's new Welsh Language Centre for Excellence, Camu.

Construction work is currently taking place, and the facility will feature an extension of the interior and classrooms, additional learning spaces, a café, cutting-edge technology and a staff 'agile hub'.

Both projects secured funding support via the Welsh Government's Sustainable Communities for Learning Programme.

The First Minister said: "Young people who can experience inspiring environments, where learning includes real-life work experience, are generally better prepared and are likely to be more confident and hit the ground running when they join the world of work.

"I was delighted to see how Welsh Government funding has supported the Nant health and well-being hub. It will provide a fantastic springboard for learners to help them into long-term rewarding careers in the industry."

Mr Jackson thanked Mrs Morgan for visiting the site, which is currently gearing up for the National Eisteddfod festival to be held in Wrexham this August.

"We were delighted to welcome the First Minister to Coleg Cambria and showcase our new health education and wellbeing centre," he said.

"The immersive learning environment, alongside our wellbeing centre and spa, represents a significant investment in the future of health and social care training in Wales.

"It was also a pleasure to provide an update on our exciting new Welsh language development, which is currently under construction and will further strengthen our commitment to bilingual education."

Mrs Edwards added: "These developments demonstrate our ambition to deliver sector-leading facilities that support not only the skills agenda but also the wellbeing and cultural needs of our communities.

"We are proud to be creating dynamic learning spaces that inspire both staff and students and are incredibly grateful to the First Minister for taking the time to visit and for her continued support of further education in Wales."