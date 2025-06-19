Students learn IT and engineering skills with Bank of America

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The engineering aspect allowed the students to build a tower made out of spaghetti, masking tape and string, there was fierce competition who could create the highest tower.

The programming section was based on Python, this was fortunate because they had just completed a topic where they created a quiz in Python.

Students were placed in to groups and were challenged to beat the time allocated to achieve the result required. It was challenging and most students did very well and enjoyed the activities.

Pupils undertaking problem solving exercise on laptops

Prizes were given for the best teams from water bottles or note books. It was a fun few hours and students really enjoyed themselves in a relaxed but challenging atmosphere, solving complex programming or engineering feats.

Bank of America visited last year and it was a resounding success, this year was even better. This is a wonderful experience for all students and they will benefit from the involvement from the Bank of America.

Pupils undertaking problem solving exercise using Spaghetti

Mr. P Slater, Curriculum Leader for ICT said: "I would like to thank all members of the Bank of America team for their help in running such a fantastic day. Year 7 used their skills already learnt to build further knowledge and understanding of programming beyond the normal classroom scene."