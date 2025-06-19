Longden Neighbourhood Plan - call for sites

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Longden Parish Seeks Community Input on Future Housing Sites

The Longden Parish Neighbourhood Plan Steering Group is calling on local landowners and residents to help shape the future of housing development in the area.

Following a well-received community survey and a detailed Housing Needs Assessment, the group has identified a clear demand for smaller, affordable homes for both sale and rent. Residents expressed strong concerns about large-scale developments and the potential impact on the village’s character, as well as issues related to flooding.

Longden Fingerpost

Although Shropshire Council’s Local Plan has been withdrawn, national housing targets mean that Longden is still expected to accommodate some new development—potentially around 25 homes. In response, the Steering Group has developed a set of criteria to guide the selection of suitable development sites. These criteria were shared at a public drop-in session earlier this year and have since been refined to better reflect community priorities.

The group is now reviewing all sites previously submitted to Shropshire Council’s 2018 “call for sites” and is expanding its search to include other sites within the parish. Landowners with land adjacent to existing settlements are invited to express interest in putting their land forward for development. Submissions should include a site plan, proposed access details, and a summary of the intended development. The deadline for submissions is Friday, 29th August 2025.

All proposed sites will be assessed against the updated criteria, which consider factors such as proximity to village boundaries and community facilities, flood risk, road access, environmental impact, and deliverability. Sites that meet the criteria will be included in the draft Neighbourhood Plan, alongside policies for development and proposals for protecting local green spaces.

The draft plan will undergo a conformity check with the adopted Local Plan before being put to a local referendum.

Full details can be downloaded from longdenparishcouncil.gov.uk/news

For more information or to submit an expression of interest, contact the Parish Clerk at: clerk@Longdenparishcouncil.gov.uk