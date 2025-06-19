Curriculum plans praised by inspectors in clean sweep of three schools

Fields Multi Academy Trust, which includes Clive, Prees and Whixall CE Primary Schools, has been visited by Ofsted three times over the last seven months – once at each school. On each occasion, the schools were complimented on the curriculum that is offered to the children in their care. “A wide range of experiences are available [at Clive] for pupils to enjoy that enrich their personal development” (Ofsted - Clive, 2024). “The school, aided by skilled leaders across the trust, has ensured that the curriculum is designed meticulously” (Ofsted – Whixall, 2025). In the most recent inspection, in May, inspectors praised the school saying “The school has clearly set out the knowledge and skills it wants pupils to learn, starting from the early years. Across all subject areas, there is a strong focus on building language and vocabulary” (OFSTED – Prees, 2025).

Miss Nicola Brayford, Executive Headteacher for the three schools, is delighted with the outcomes at all of the schools: “The recognition we have received for the hard work that all staff members have put into developing the curriculum is wonderful to hear.

"We have spent a considerable amount of time ensuring our children get a curriculum fit for the 21st Century and meets academic and social requirements. Whilst the core curriculum of subjects such as maths, English, history, geography, RE etc are important, we spend a lot of time ensuring fair access for all pupils to an extended curriculum which includes activities like cycle safety training, pedestrian safety training, personal hygiene, mental wellbeing”.

Whilst each inspection found areas for development, none of these were previously unknown to the leadership team and action plans had already been put in place.