Young Shrewsbury’s Youth Social - Staying Safe for the Summer!

"This year we have once again teamed up with the “Team in Pink” from Shropshire Festivals who are supporting us on the day, so it’s all systems go for the event.

Youth Social

"On the day, we aim to offer a range of activities for young people to enjoy alongside services that can offer informal education opportunities that can help young people make better informed choices over the summer whilst they are out and about in their communities and using public spaces and then share this information with others.

"The themes identified once again this year are Sexual Health, Alcohol and Drug Awareness, River Safety, Rail & Road Safety, Exploitation, Wellbeing and general ‘how to stay safe messages and keep each other safe’. We hope to have a range of activities to enhance the day. We have our newly formed Youth Council to help plan the event to make sure we meet need and have activities that young people want to engage in.”