Worthen' and Brockton's revive Scarecrow Trail

The invaders are just a few of the 22 straw-filled entrants in Worthen' and Brockton's revived Scarecrow Trail, which has given locals and passing drivers plenty of smiles!

Villagers are being invited to follow a special scarecrow trail and vote for their favourites, with the winner being announced at the Summer Fete on July 5th, and awarded the Wonky Bob trophy.

Village Hall Event organiser Gill Whittall said: "Wonky has spent years in various fields and watching the humans go about their day to day lives, but now he has decided to get a bit more involved with the local community. He came to visit the villages earlier this year...but he couldn't see any other scarecrows and he wondered where they all were!

"And now the answer is clear for all to see. They were just hiding."

Reverend Straw

Scarecrows - including Captain Jack, The Reverend Straw and Bill and Ben - can be found throughout Worthen and Brockton, with several making their home outside Long Mountain Primary School.

Some are placed on top of walls, others at eye-level while one, a dog scarecrow, is guarding the owner's gate at ground level.

Trail Maps and voting slips are available at the village shop and the £1 charged will go to Village Hall funds.

One of the many Scarecrows on the trail. This one is called "Still Life Painting"

Gill added: "It's been such a lot of fun. Villagers have gone to "ex'straw'dinary lengths with their creations and everyone is enjoying taking part in the trail. We're really hoping this could become an annual event."