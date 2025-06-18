The Voice finalist and local star set to take to the main stage at this years Heal Festival!

Heal Festival will return on September 19-21 at the West Mid Showground, Shrewsbury. It will again feature multiple stages and arenas, activities for all age groups, fairground attractions, games, delicious street food, Caribbean inspired zone and a wellness village to which the festival in part gets its name. In addition to music, free wellbeing demos and children's activities will also take place throughout the weekend. There is also optional camping.

Callum and The Pookies

Heal Festival 2025 1st wave poster

Vanessa Sinclair spokesperson said: "The atmosphere at last years show was incredible. And what added to that atmosphere was supporting local artists alongside the national bands that attended. Callum & The Pookies will continue that trend. They are an electrifying pop/rock band from Telford, formed in 2024 and fronted by powerhouse vocalist Callum Doignie, who was a standout finalist on The Voice UK 2023. Since their formation, the band has lit up stages across the West Midlands and beyond, captivating audiences with their dynamic live shows. A builder by trade, I bet he couldn't believe he would be building harmonies with the legend that is Sir Tom Jones.

Heal Festival crowd safe for all ages!

"As always we are on the lookout for more partners and organisations within the charity / third sector or individuals interested in music to get involved in the event. Its a powerful platform that has the face of a contemporary music and wellness festival and the spirit of a community group so therefore can reach and be a force for good to all parts of our communities whilst maintaining hopefully a edgy image. We are community focused hence why the entry fees are subsidised to offer the best value as possible – limited early buy tickets are on sale now."

September 19-21 marks the fourth edition of the show. It will be incorporating new areas to the festival. Other artists announced so far include Glasgow indie rockers The Fratellis, The Sherlocks, Tom Meighan (formaer frontman of Kasabian) The Seahorse's Chris Helme, Phil Hartnoll of Orbital and Radio 1s Charlie Tee. More artist announcements are expected over the coming weeks totalling over 120 acts spread over three days and 6 stages.

Rocking our main stage

Games and attractions on site

Limited tier 2 tickets are on sale now from just £37, visit: healfestival.co.uk

Main Stage 2023

The show is open to all ages (conditions apply).

Any businesses, organisations or individuals who would like to hear about the sponsorship/advertising package available through Heal Festival, or wants to discuss ways they can help such a good cause, should contact the festival via email at admin@healfestival.co.uk