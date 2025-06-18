New flavours land at Merry Hill as more food favourites join the line-up

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Among the latest arrivals is Slim Chickens, serving up the bold, soulful flavours of the American South. Located next to Eat Central the brand is known for its hand-breaded chicken tenders, wings and sandwiches, alongside creamy mac & cheese and hand-spun shakes, the new restaurant offers a relaxed spot for families, friends and filmgoers to refuel. With space for around 80 diners, it’s already becoming a go-to for big flavour and warm hospitality.

And for those with a sweet tooth, Heavenly Desserts is another addition to the fast-growing leisure mall and is set to open on Saturday, June 21. The stylish dessert café will offer handcrafted treats, elegant interiors and an indulgent menu, full of crowd-pleasers, from cookie dough to luxurious milkshakes.

Also joining this summer is Burger & Sauce, a fast-growing Midlands-born brand known for its no-fuss menu and fresh, flavour-first approach. Whether it’s a quick lunch or a casual dinner, its arrival adds another crowd-pleasing option to Merry Hill’s evolving food offer, opening a few doors down from Heavenly Desserts

These latest openings reflect the pace of change at Merry Hill, the centre continues to offer a huge variety of stores but also places to eat, unwind and connect too.

Jonathan Poole, Centre Manager at Merry Hill, said: “Each of these new arrivals adds something special to the centre - from the comforting classics at Slim Chickens to the indulgent innovations at Heavenly Desserts - and together with recent openings from the likes of Cotswold Outdoor they reflect our commitment to offering greater variety for our visitors.”

“Over the coming year, we’re continuing to create a destination that reflects how people want to spend their time - whether that’s catching up with friends and family, shopping the latest trends or simply enjoying a good meal. Look out for more announcements coming this summer.”

As the centre’s offering continues to grow, visitors can expect even more ways to eat, shop and enjoy time together at Merry Hill in the months to come.