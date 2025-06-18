Model railway and vintage tractor event
Ellesmere Model Railway club are hosting this unique event on Saturday 28 and Sunday 29 June at Bryn Hall Farm.
Join us for a fun day out for the whole family with 10 model railway layouts of various gauges, sales stand for model railway accessories, and in excess of 20 vintage tractors on display. And we may even have a couple of vintage cars as well.
Refreshments available, parking, and tractor rides.
Event details:
When: Saturday 28 and Sunday 29 June from
Where: Bryn Hall Farm, Knolton Bryn, Overton-on-Dee, Wrexham LL13 0LF
Time: 10am to 4pm
Adults: £5, children aged 5-14 £2, under 5s free