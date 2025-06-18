Model railway and vintage tractor event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Join us for a fun day out for the whole family with 10 model railway layouts of various gauges, sales stand for model railway accessories, and in excess of 20 vintage tractors on display. And we may even have a couple of vintage cars as well.

One of the vintage tractors that will be on display

Refreshments available, parking, and tractor rides.

We have this in miniature

Event details:

When: Saturday 28 and Sunday 29 June from

Where: Bryn Hall Farm, Knolton Bryn, Overton-on-Dee, Wrexham LL13 0LF

Time: 10am to 4pm

Adults: £5, children aged 5-14 £2, under 5s free