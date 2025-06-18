Lilleshall introduces ‘Little Lungs, Big Impact’ to prioritise health of young children

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Little Lungs, Big Impact will prioritise the health and well-being of young children, whose developing lungs are particularly vulnerable to the harmful effects of second-hand smoke.

Smiling children

“We recognise that leisure centres are hubs for families and children, and that creating a smoke-free environment is crucial for protecting their health.” said Jennifer Sibbald-Wall, Contract Manager for Lilleshall.

“Little Lungs, Big Impact is about creating a safe and healthy environment for everyone, especially our youngest visitors. We want to ensure that children can enjoy our facilities without being exposed to harmful smoke."

The new initiative will feature prominent signage displayed around entrances, indicating the designated smoke-free zones.

Sarah Berne, National Active Wellbeing Manager for Serco Leisure, who manages the facility on behalf of Sport England, said: "Children's lungs are still developing, and exposure to second-hand smoke can lead to a range of health problems, including asthma, respiratory infections, and even sudden infant death syndrome in babies.

"This initiative is a vital step in protecting our children and ensuring they have the opportunity to grow up healthy."

Support for people looking to quit smoking can be found here: nhs.uk/better-health/quit-smoking/