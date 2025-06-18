Craft and charm at National Trust Sunnycroft in Wellington

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

This summer, Bijoux Events is bringing Sunnycroft to life in a new way. We’re hosting a series of carefully curated craft fairs and you’re invited to explore not just a house, but a whole world of handmade wonders.

Craft Meets Character

On Saturday 28th and Sunday 29th June come along and explore the gardens at Sunnycroft

Our events are more than just shopping days. Each event is a celebration of craftsmanship, heritage and the local community.

Stroll through the craft fair at Sunnycroft, featuring talented artisans and unique handmade items in the picturesque setting of this historic villa.

You will find stallholders inside and out - There will be lots for you to discover

Discovering everything from hand-poured candles and stitched gifts to art, ceramics and sustainable wares.

It’s a place where old meets new. Where contemporary makers display their creations against a backdrop of rich history. Where the stories behind the crafts are just as meaningful as the items themselves.

A Local Day Out with a Difference

You’ll find more than beautiful products. Expect friendly faces, refreshments and a chance to meet the people behind the crafts. All are local to Shropshire and passionate about traditional techniques, unique designs and sustainable materials.

The atmosphere is relaxed, welcoming and full of discovery - whether you’re looking for a meaningful gift, treating yourself or simply enjoying a wander through the grounds of this hidden treasure of a property.

Wander the beautiful gardens and soak up the peaceful atmosphere

Visit open rooms and discover a glimpse of the past

Browse a variety of stalls inside and around offering unique gifts and items for your home or garden

Bring a blanket and relax on the lawns

Enjoy fun games and make memories with family and friends

Refreshments will be available

It’s the perfect way to spend a day, surrounded by history and nature.

National Trust Sunnycroft Craft Fair Weekend - 28th and 29th June 2025

Event Details:

Sunnycroft, 200 Holyhead Road, Wellington, Telford, Shropshire, TF1 2DR (Sat Nav TF1 2DP)

Saturday 28th June - Sunday 29th June 2025

11am till 4pm

The craft fair will be open to National Trust members and the general public. Tickets for the general public will be available on the day, with all proceeds going directly to Sunnycroft

Ticket prices:

Non-member Adult (age 18+) - £5

Non-member Child (age 5-17) - £2.50

National Trust Member (adult or child age 5+) free

So whether you're a history lover, an artisan enthusiast or just fancy a new experience close to home — Sunnycroft’s craft weekend is the perfect excuse to slow down, soak up the surroundings and support small.

We hope to see you there.

For more information please visit fb.me/e/2RLhZ6T4F or bijoux-events.co.uk