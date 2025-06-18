Craft and charm at National Trust Sunnycroft in Wellington
There’s something truly special about Sunnycroft. Tucked away on the edge of Wellington, this rare suburban villa - preserved in all its late-Victorian glory - feels like stepping into a storybook. With its grand Wellingtonia-lined avenue, gold fireplaces and the charm of a home frozen in time, it’s not your typical craft fair venue. But that’s exactly what makes it so magical.
This summer, Bijoux Events is bringing Sunnycroft to life in a new way. We’re hosting a series of carefully curated craft fairs and you’re invited to explore not just a house, but a whole world of handmade wonders.
Craft Meets Character
Our events are more than just shopping days. Each event is a celebration of craftsmanship, heritage and the local community.
Stroll through the craft fair at Sunnycroft, featuring talented artisans and unique handmade items in the picturesque setting of this historic villa.
Discovering everything from hand-poured candles and stitched gifts to art, ceramics and sustainable wares.
It’s a place where old meets new. Where contemporary makers display their creations against a backdrop of rich history. Where the stories behind the crafts are just as meaningful as the items themselves.
A Local Day Out with a Difference
You’ll find more than beautiful products. Expect friendly faces, refreshments and a chance to meet the people behind the crafts. All are local to Shropshire and passionate about traditional techniques, unique designs and sustainable materials.
The atmosphere is relaxed, welcoming and full of discovery - whether you’re looking for a meaningful gift, treating yourself or simply enjoying a wander through the grounds of this hidden treasure of a property.
Wander the beautiful gardens and soak up the peaceful atmosphere
Visit open rooms and discover a glimpse of the past
Browse a variety of stalls inside and around offering unique gifts and items for your home or garden
Bring a blanket and relax on the lawns
Enjoy fun games and make memories with family and friends
Refreshments will be available
It’s the perfect way to spend a day, surrounded by history and nature.
Event Details:
Sunnycroft, 200 Holyhead Road, Wellington, Telford, Shropshire, TF1 2DR (Sat Nav TF1 2DP)
Saturday 28th June - Sunday 29th June 2025
11am till 4pm
The craft fair will be open to National Trust members and the general public. Tickets for the general public will be available on the day, with all proceeds going directly to Sunnycroft
Ticket prices:
Non-member Adult (age 18+) - £5
Non-member Child (age 5-17) - £2.50
National Trust Member (adult or child age 5+) free
So whether you're a history lover, an artisan enthusiast or just fancy a new experience close to home — Sunnycroft’s craft weekend is the perfect excuse to slow down, soak up the surroundings and support small.
We hope to see you there.
For more information please visit fb.me/e/2RLhZ6T4F or bijoux-events.co.uk