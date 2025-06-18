Calling all budding performers! Broadway and West End legends launch coaching masterclass in Shropshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A quartet of international musical and theatre stars are bringing their talents and their passion for nurturing the next generation of performers to Shropshire this summer.

‘One Week More! – The West End Experience’, a week-long intensive training course for aspiring young performers aged 11 and above, will run in Bridgnorth from July 28 to August 2.

Hosted by Yellow Ticket Productions, the masterclass offers an opportunity for participants to work directly with world-class directors, actors and musical theatre creatives.

The team behind the project includes:

-Alfonso Casado Trigo, award-winning musical director of Les Misérables (Spain) and Miss Saigon (West End), who has conducted major film soundtracks including Jurassic World: Dominion and The Croods 2.

-His wife Jessie Hart, a seasoned stage and screen actress known for Dirty Dancing, Les Misérables and BBC’s Doctors.

-Chris Key, worldwide Associate Director of Les Misérables, who has staged productions in the US, Europe and Asia.

-His wife Lucy Key, a West End leading lady whose acclaimed role as Maria in West Side Story remains a career highlight.

Participants will enjoy coaching in acting, singing and stagecraft, as well as personal guidance from professionals who have worked with legends like Judi Dench, Bernadette Peters and Andrew Lloyd Webber.

It will conclude with a showcase performance at Bridgnorth Endowed School in which all students will share the stage with the quartet.

Alfonso Casado Trigo, Course Director, said: “Growing up surrounded by teachers and fellow students who inspired me was one of the reasons why I became the professional musician I am today.

“Originally from a little town near Seville, I remember attending summer music schools in Andalucía, where I would interact with other musicians of a similar age and learn and share music and life experiences.

“At the end of the course, a big festival took place, where students and renowned artists would share the stage and enjoy the music together.

“I recently moved to Bridgnorth with my wife, and we both have the vision of bringing this same experience to the town and sharing our passion and knowledge of theatre with young aspiring actors and musicians.

“If you are a young actor, musician or conductor who would like to perfect your technique and be part of this unique week, get in touch.”

Anyone interested in the coaching course can visit www.yellowticketproductions.co.uk