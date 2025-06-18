Bridgnorth Golf Club raises nearly £3,000 for Derwen College Charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The generous donation was presented to Derwen College students by Men’s Captain Tracy Edmonds, who chose Derwen as his nominated charity for the year. Tracy visited the college near Oswestry to hand over the cheque to Community Fundraiser Megan Charman and a group of current students.

Tracy has a personal connection to Derwen College as his son Liam was a student at the College, and was an enthusiastic member of the ‘Leaf It To Us’ horticulture business run by students at Walford campus.

“When it came to choosing a Captain’s Charity, Derwen College was the perfect choice,” said Tracy. “Liam really flourished at Derwen. He learnt valuable horticulture skills which he still uses today at his day placement on a farm in Cleobury Mortimer – a role he absolutely loves.”

During his year as Captain, Tracy organised a series of fundraising events, including a Captain’s Day competition.

Derwen College Community Fundraiser and Events Coordinator Megan Charman thanked Bridgnorth Golf Club for their kind donation.

She said: “Thank you so much for this generous donation which will help provide extra experiences and opportunities for students with SEND to progress and thrive at College and in the future.

“This donation feels particularly special as Tracy has seen first hand how the College can support young people into adulthood, and to reach their full potential.”

Find out more about how you, your business or your club could support Derwen College Charity at www.derwen.ac.uk/charity