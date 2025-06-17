Wrekin Products take to the towpath for canal clean-up day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Taking place on Thursday, 12 June, the volunteering day saw members of the Wrekin team trade their desks for the water’s edge, joining forces with Trust representatives to protect and restore the local waterway.

As part of the activity, the group helped to fill and load dozens of sandbags onto a workboat before heading out to repair eroded sections of canal bank between Gorse Lane and Fradley Junction. Volunteers also got stuck into litter picking, painting, and even tried their hand at supervised lock-keeping, all aimed at preserving the historic canal network and improving the environment for local wildlife and towpath users.

The initiative forms part of Wrekin’s wider commitment to sustainability and its ongoing support of the Trust’s Great Canal Orchard project, which hopes to create the world’s largest linear orchard along towpaths across the West Midlands. It also reflects the purpose behind The Sea Starts Here® - Wrekin’s campaign to highlight how small changes in everyday behaviour can help reduce pollution and protect UK waterways.

The Wrekin team supporting Canal and River Trust with its canal clean up day

Simon Turner, managing director at Wrekin Products, said: “It was fantastic to see our team get involved in such a meaningful way. These canals are an important part of the region’s heritage and biodiversity, and days like this are a great reminder of the practical action needed to protect them. Our environmental campaign, The Sea Starts Here, is all about raising awareness, but it’s just as important that we lead by example and take action ourselves.”

The day began with a warm welcome and safety briefing at Fradley Junction, followed by several hours of outdoor tasks. After a break for lunch, the team boarded a boat to reach the designated bank repair site and spent the afternoon placing sandbags to strengthen the canal’s edge, before heading back for a final debrief.

Terry Hodgetts, business and corporate engagement partner at Canal & River Trust, added: “We’re incredibly grateful to Wrekin for its ongoing support. The team brought real energy and commitment to the day, and the work they’ve helped deliver will have a lasting impact. Volunteer action like this plays a vital role in keeping our canals thriving, and it’s brilliant to see a company so invested in protecting its local environment.”

Wrekin Products participated in canal clean up day in support of the Canal & River Trust

The clean-up day is the latest step in a growing partnership between Wrekin and the Trust. In addition to its financial donation to the Great Canal Orchard, Wrekin has pledged ongoing support for future community and education initiatives, helping to inspire more people to care for their waterways.

For more information on Wrekin Products and The Sea Starts Here campaign, visit wrek.in/tssh