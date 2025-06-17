Taylor Wimpey announces the winner of its Community Chest competition in Lawley
Taylor Wimpey North Midlands has donated £500 to Lawley Scout Group as part of the housebuilder’s Community Chest competition in Lawley.
Taylor Wimpey North Midlands is building new homes at it’s Hayford Grange development and invited residents in and around Lawley to vote for a local cause or charity to receive a helping hand. Having received the most nominations, Lawley Scout Group was selected as the winner of the £500 donation.
Lawley Scout Group prepares young people with skills for life and offers support from amazing volunteers who deliver an inspiring programme.
The Scout group encourages its Scouts to take part in several activities including camping, hiking, swimming, abseiling, cycling, and canoeing while offering a safe space for participants to make life long friends, have fun, play games and build life skills.
Jaimie Ramsay, Group Lead at Lawley Scout Group, said: “We are incredibly grateful to Taylor Wimpey for this donation and to all those that nominated us in the competition. The donation has provided much needed relief for our group. It was lovely to meet the team at Hayford Grange and to be able to thank them personally for such a kind donation.”
Helen Chard, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey North Midlands, said: “We’d like to thank the local community for nominating so many worthy causes as part of our Community Chest competition in Lawley.
“At Taylor Wimpey, we are proud to support local groups and organisations such as Lawley Scout Group, which provides amazing opportunities for young people in and around Lawley. We hope the donation goes a long way in helping Lawley Scout Group continue their work in the community and we wish them all the best in their next adventures.”
To find out more about Lawley Scout Group and how to join, donate or volunteer, please visit the website, lawleyscouts.uk.