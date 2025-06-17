Taylor Wimpey announces the winner of its Community Chest competition in Lawley

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Taylor Wimpey North Midlands is building new homes at it’s Hayford Grange development and invited residents in and around Lawley to vote for a local cause or charity to receive a helping hand. Having received the most nominations, Lawley Scout Group was selected as the winner of the £500 donation.

Lawley Scout Group prepares young people with skills for life and offers support from amazing volunteers who deliver an inspiring programme.

The Scout group encourages its Scouts to take part in several activities including camping, hiking, swimming, abseiling, cycling, and canoeing while offering a safe space for participants to make life long friends, have fun, play games and build life skills.

Taylor Wimpey North Midlands has donated £500 Community Chest donation to Lawley Scout Group

Jaimie Ramsay, Group Lead at Lawley Scout Group, said: “We are incredibly grateful to Taylor Wimpey for this donation and to all those that nominated us in the competition. The donation has provided much needed relief for our group. It was lovely to meet the team at Hayford Grange and to be able to thank them personally for such a kind donation.”

Helen Chard, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey North Midlands, said: “We’d like to thank the local community for nominating so many worthy causes as part of our Community Chest competition in Lawley.

“At Taylor Wimpey, we are proud to support local groups and organisations such as Lawley Scout Group, which provides amazing opportunities for young people in and around Lawley. We hope the donation goes a long way in helping Lawley Scout Group continue their work in the community and we wish them all the best in their next adventures.”

Jaimie Ramsay photographed with Taylor Wimpey's Christine at Hayford Grange