Shropshire businesses urged to aim for 2026 King’s Awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Teams from Fabweld Steel Products and Grainger & Worrall, announced as winners in May, were guests of honour at the special event held at Stockton House, hosted by HM Lord-Lieutenant of Shropshire, Anna Turner and Lord Hamilton of Dalzell DL.

The gathering brought together previous winners, business leaders and representatives from local authorities to inspire more Shropshire companies to enter what is widely regarded as the UK's most prestigious business accolade.

Mandy Thorn MBE DL welcomed guests and highlighted the transformative impact the awards can have on businesses of all sizes.

Lord-Lieutenant of Shropshire, Anna Turner with the Fabweld team

She said: "The King’s Awards for Enterprise represent the pinnacle of business recognition in the UK. For our two Shropshire winners this year, this achievement marks not just national recognition but opens doors to international opportunities and partnerships.

"We have extraordinary businesses throughout Shropshire demonstrating innovation, export excellence and sustainable practices every day. The 2026 awards give these companies the chance to gain the recognition they truly deserve on a national stage. We want to see more Shropshire winners!"

Guest speaker Tullis Matson DL, whose company Stallion AI previously won a Queen's Award for Innovation, and Will Oakley, of last year's winner Willogame, told attendees that winning the award had directly benefitted their businesses, through new contracts as well as a raised profile.

Lord-Lieutenant of Shropshire, Mrs Anna Turner, said: "These are hard won awards and there is a reason they are so well regarded - you need to be an outstanding company. Fabweld and Grainger and Worrall are fantastic organisations and we want more of our businesses to be recognised with a King's Award.

"Categories are for international trade, innovation, sustainable development and promoting opportunity through social mobility - I would encourage businesses of all sizes to explore the application process."

The Shropshire Lieutenancy can help make the process accessible to first-time applicants and also offers feedback on applications. For more information gov.uk/kings-awards-for-enterprise