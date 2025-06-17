Severn Pumpers - another successful annual meeting

Type 1 diabetes is a condition where the body doesn't produce insulin, a hormone needed to regulate blood sugar. Insulin pumps are small, wearable devices that deliver insulin continuously, offering an alternative to multiple daily injections. They can improve blood sugar control and reduce the risk of severe low blood sugar events (hypoglycemia). The diabetes adult pump service at Shrewsbury and Telford hospitals look after over 550 patients on an insulin pump in the Shropshire and Wales area.

Left to right - Sr Marie Jones, Dr Basavaraju, Professor Kar, Sr Hayley Brown, Ellie Owen, Dr Moulik, Sr Michelle Cooksey, Louise Ruffles

Our very own Dr Moulik, Consultant Diabetologist and Sister Marie Jones, Diabetes Pump Device lead presented data and useful information to our patients and the pump and sensor companies were on hand to help with advice and information to our pump patients. Some of our brave pumpers spoke up to tell us their diabetes story and the impact the pump has made on their lives.

Dr Moulik and Professor Partha Kar speaking about Type 1 Diabetes and life with an insulin pump

"Wow! Today was an affirmation. There were tears, hilarity, compassion, respect, specialism, integrity, candor and a thousand superlatives that explain how great the annual Severn Pumpers meeting was today. Thank you." - DM, pump patient

Dr Rose Stewart, Consultant Clinical Psychologist talked about the emotional and psychological aspects of Type 1 Diabetes

Looking to the future, we are already planning the 2026 Annual Severn Pumpers Meeting and we are sure to see exceptional attendance levels from our pump patients. This meeting was made for our pumpers and we know how helpful they can be for reassurance, motivation and confidence.