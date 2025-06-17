Rave reviews for Ruyton RATS theatre group

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Set in a once grand yet now dilapidated manor house, The Finish Line is a comedy play that tells us the story of stony-broke and scatter-brained Sir Humphrey Parmington and the goings on at his Olympic celebration weekend. With money grabbing family members, a drunken cook, an art forger and a fake, it was bound to be eventful.

The script writers, Paul AJ Rudelhoff and Jane Hilliard were in touch with RATS to add their own congratulations and comment on fun they’d had writing it and performing it themselves.

RATS held a charity raffle at the performances and would like to thank the local businesses who contributed gifts and prizes as well as those who bought a raffle ticket. In total over £400 will be donated to Severn Hospice and The Hive -Shrewsbury.