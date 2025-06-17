Pedal power raises over £5,500 for Clee Hill Rugby Club’s new clubhouse — but more help is needed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Armed with spin bikes and plenty of enthusiasm, young players, coaches, and volunteers from the club came together for the one-day event, raising an impressive £5,551.26. The funds will go directly towards the club’s ambitious goal: building a much-needed new clubhouse to serve its growing number of teams and supporters.

We did it!!

“This wasn’t just about rugby — it was about showing what community means in a rural place like ours,” said a club spokesperson. “We’re building more than just a clubhouse. We’re building a safe, inclusive space for everyone involved in the club — from minis and juniors to our adult teams and future generations.”

Smiles all round

The event drew the attention of shoppers and passersby throughout the day, many of whom stopped to donate and cheer on the cyclists as they pushed towards their symbolic finish line.

The club has also produced a short video capturing the energy and dedication of the day, and is inviting further support to help reach its full fundraising target.

The challenge is on

Clee Hill Rugby Club still needs help. If you are a business or individual willing to contribute towards the new clubhouse, the club would love to hear from you. Every donation, large or small, makes a real difference.

Keep peddling

To get involved or offer a donation, please contact Natalie Shields on 07966 175493 or email njeverall@icloud.com. Any support — whether financial or in-kind — will make a real difference to the future of Clee Hill Rugby Club.