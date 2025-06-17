Nightingale House Hospice staff gear up for 270-mile vintage tractor challenge

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

On Friday, June 20, Jackie Rowley and Jo Rowley, who both work within the hospice’s clinical services team, will set off on a 270-mile route around the perimeter of the hospice’s catchment area. Driving vintage, open-top tractors, they’ll be joined by Jackie’s partner Simon, who will also drive a tractor, and son Thomas, who will serve as support driver or the epic journey.

Starting in Holywell, the team will pass through Flint, Chester, Saltney, and Holt, making a well-earned pit stop at the hospice’s Caffi Cwtch in Wrexham. From there, they’ll continue their journey through the picturesque countryside, taking in Ellesmere, Oswestry, Bala, and Barmouth, before heading back inland via Ruthin and across Denbighshire, eventually returning to Holywell.

The route has been thoughtfully designed to trace the outer limits of the hospice’s catchment area, creating a moving tribute to the wide-reaching support Nightingale House provides in both urban and rural communities alike.

Simon Davis, Jo Rowley, Jackie Rowley and Thomas Owen

Jackie, a Palliative Care Social Worker who has worked at Nightingale House since 2019, said: “This idea has been in the back of my mind for a couple of years.

“With our 30th anniversary approaching, it felt like the perfect time to take on a challenge that physically maps the breadth of our hospice’s support, with a slow, steady, and heartfelt tribute to the hospice’s enduring care and commitment to its community.”

Jo Rowley, Jackie Rowley, Thomas Owen, and Simon Davis

Jo added: “When Jackie mentioned the tractor challenge, I couldn’t say no.

“Working at Nightingale House, we see the difference hospice care makes every day, this is our way of giving something back, raising awareness, and hopefully sparking a few smiles along the way.”

Tractor route around Nightingale House catchment area

The challenge is part of Nightingale House’s Longest Day, Lasting Care campaign, which coincides with the summer solstice and aims to shine a light on the wide range of services the hospice provides, not just at end of life, but throughout a patient’s palliative journey.

Vintage Tractors

Running Nightingale House in 2025 will cost £5.6 million, with only 20% funded by the Welsh Government. The remaining £4.6 million relies on fundraising efforts and donations from the community. The team hopes that this high-visibility challenge will connect with people living in even the most rural corners of the hospice’s catchment area, where its services remain essential but are often less visible.

Jackie said: “This is about shining a light on all we offer, not just end-of-life care, but a wraparound service for patients with life-limiting conditions.”

“It’s a chance to connect people across our whole catchment area with hospice care.”

While the vintage tractors offer charm and nostalgia, they’re not built for comfort. With no cabs and top speeds of just 15mph, the drivers are preparing for bone-shaking rides, long days, and camping each night along the route, with hopes for warm weather and helping hands to pitch their tents. Local businesses, including CMS Chester, have already stepped in to support with fuel sponsorship, and family members have been integral to the planning and logistics.

While the tractors may be slow, the message behind the journey is full of momentum: hospice care reaches into every corner of the community and relies on the kindness and support of those it serves.

Jo said: “We’re a caring organisation through and through, but we also like to have fun and show our thanks to the people who make our work possible.

“Please, if you spot us trundling past, give us a wave or a cheer.

“We might not be fast, but we’re full of heart.”

To support Jo, Jackie, Simon and Thomas’s Tractor Challenge, please visit their JustGiving page here: justgiving.com/page/longest-day-lasting-care-tractor-challenge