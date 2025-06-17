Celebrations for Wrexham’s ‘Most Rated Care Home’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Chirk Court is a residential care home based in Chirk, just outside Wrexham. The home offers dementia-friendly care for up to 66 residents, across five carefully designed ‘households’. With a focus on promoting independence and creating a vibrant community, whilst recognising the needs of each, individual resident; staff were thrilled to hear that Chirk Court has taken the top spot as the most rated care home in the Wrexham area, according to 94 reviews on the popular website: carehome.co.uk

Resident Les enjoys the sensory garden at Chirk Court, with activities coordinator Nicola.

carehome.co.uk publishes unbiased reviews of care homes across the UK and is the go-to website for information and impartial feedback on care homes for people who are searching for a home for themselves or a loved one. Residents or their families are encouraged to share their experiences and opinions, with an opportunity to rate a variety of aspects of the care home, including facilities, food and drink, care and support, cleanliness, staff and value for money.

Chirk Court, which is owned and operated by social homes provider ClwydAlyn, currently has an average rating of 9.9 / 10, after 94 all-time reviews (and 83 reviews made in the past two years) which comment on positive aspects of the home.

Residents at Chirk Court

One reviewer said, “Words can't do justice to how lovely this home and staff are.

Adding, “This place is really not your typical care home and your family members could not be in a better place.”

Another concise review said, “Great facilities, great staff and most importantly first-class care.”

Staff and residents enjoy the new sensory garden at Chirk Court Care Home.

A family member who recently reviewed Chirk Court said: “Mum has been in Chirk Court for two and a half years now and she receives excellent friendly care from all staff who are all extremely attentive and supportive of mum's needs.

“I would have no hesitation to recommend Chirk Court to anyone looking for a Care home for their loved one.”

Chirk Court Manager, Jane Humphreys said: “We strive to ensure that the resident care at Chirk Court is second to none. We’re so pleased that our rating on CareHome.co.uk reflects the care and commitment we put into creating a ‘home from home’ for everyone who lives here.

The care ethos at Chirk Court ensures that residents are fully supported to live in the best way for their individual needs.

“The decision to move into residential care can be difficult and often overwhelming. We’re incredibly proud of our staff who make Chirk Court caring, safe, responsive and community-focused."

Edward Hughes, Executive Director of Care and Support at ClwydAlyn said: “All our staff working at Chirk Court are committed to ensuring the utmost levels of care for our residents. The incredibly high satisfaction rating and positive reviews are testament to their hard work, dedication and commitment. And we’d like to thank everyone who has taken the time to upload a review; your feedback is very much appreciated.”

Chirk Court recently unveiled a sensory garden which has been developed for residents living with dementia. Visit: Vibrant Sensory Garden Officially Opens at Wrexham Nursing Home - Clwydalyn to find out more.

Cllr Tina Mannering, Mayor of Wrexham, recently visited Chirk Court to officially open the new sensory garden.

As part of Care Home Open Week, the team at Chirk Court would love to welcome friends, families and prospective residents. Visit: Chirk Court - Clwydalyn for more information or to get in touch with the team.