WI group entertained at meeting and look ahead to summer events

The monthly meal will be lunch at The Willeymoor Lock on June 18.

Anni has organised a glass studio workshop, this will be held at Whitchurch Senior Citizens Club at Pearl Yard, Green End from 12.30pm-3pm on Wednesday, 16 July.

It was announced at the meeting that the President Secretary and Programme Secretary will be standing down from their duties following the November AGM.

The next meeting will be on 14 July at 7.30pm at The Senior Citizens Club, Pearl Yard Whitchurch, where Jan Morgan Birtles will give a talk on sausage twirling to ice cream making, my life in farming. The competition will be for a recipe using sausages.

New members and guests are welcome.