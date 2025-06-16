Wem gears up for annual sunshine Midsummer event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Throughout the week, participants can observe window displays at various local businesses and take part in an Ice Cream Hunt along the High Street. A Colouring Competition will be hosted at Co-Op, and additional offerings include a Summer Raffle at The Dancing Bean and Sweet Cones with a Free Gift from Sweets and Treats.

Wem is again celebrating Midsummer

On Saturday (21 June), a Midsummer Market will take place on Jubilee Square. Also on Saturday starting at 10am for four hours, the Wem Town Hall will host a range of family-friendly activities. These include a selection of classic games like Splat the Rat, Tin Can Alley, Connect Four, and Jenga, alongside a Lucky Dip and the chance to Decorate a Summer Cupcake. Visitors can also find the Wem SEN Hub stall featuring a Children’s Tombola, and the Town Hall café will be open, offering refreshments including luxe milkshakes and summer picnic plates.

Wem Town Hall

Further activities are planned at various other locations: Seasons Florist will offer Face Painting and a Prize Board; Rarity Emporium will provide a "Make your Own Suncatcher" activity; Allsorts will host "Hook a Duck." "Dig for Treasure" will be available, presented by Holiday Creations, TP Fitness, Betsy’s Little Woodland, and CG Sports-Therapy. The Sweet Pea Café will serve a Scampi & Chips lunch, Dasher’s Floral is offering an "Under The Sea" Card Game, and Project Ink will provide Temporary Tattoos.

It should be noted that while a range of activities are available, some may incur a fee. The event aims to provide a week of local engagement for the community.