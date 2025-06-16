Time travel to 16th century for Midsummer Supper in Wem

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

This unique event features a 5-course tasting menu of authentic 16th century dishes.

Guests will have the opportunity to discover the stories behind these historical dishes, with insights provided by a "Tudor Lord".

A timber-framed house in Wem, reflecting the 16th-century theme of the Forthcoming Civic Society event.

The crafted menu includes: Green Potage with Parsnip Bun, Fava Fritters on Mini Trencher, Macrows (likened by organisers to Mediæval Macaroni Cheese) with 'Olive and Caper Sallat', 'Minced Pyes', and Almond Rice Pudding.

Ales from Noble Brewing will also be available for purchase.

Tickets for the supper are priced at £20, with Wem Civic Society members benefiting from a discounted rate of £15.

Tickets can be purchased directly from the Wem Civic Society or Wem Town Hall with a cut off of, June 16.

For more information, interested individuals can contact the Wem Civic Society via email at wemcivsoc@yahoo.co.uk or by phone at 01939 235443.