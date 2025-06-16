The Highley Carnival is coming!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Join us on Saturday, 5 July from 12 noon at the Severn Centre in Highley for a fantastic community event!

Here's what you can look forward to:

Dinos

Fun fair

Face painting & caricaturist

Climbing wall

Games & tombola

Silent auction & 50/50 raffle

Selfie booth

Stalls, crafts, food & drink — and much more!

For more details, head to facebook.com/groups/1877971835774447/?locale=en_GB

Highley Carnival 2025







We can’t wait to see you there!