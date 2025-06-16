Shropshire Star
Close

The Highley Carnival is coming!

Get ready for a fun-filled day for the whole family — brought to you by Highley Parish Council and the Highley Carnival Committee.

Published
Last updated

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Visit Shots! now

Join us on Saturday, 5 July from 12 noon at the Severn Centre in Highley for a fantastic community event!

Here's what you can look forward to: 

  • Dinos

  • Fun fair

  • Face painting & caricaturist

  • Climbing wall

  • Games & tombola

  • Silent auction & 50/50 raffle

  • Selfie booth

  • Stalls, crafts, food & drink — and much more!

For more details, head to facebook.com/groups/1877971835774447/?locale=en_GB

Highley Carnival 2025
Highley Carnival 2025





We can’t wait to see you there! 

Similar stories

Most popular