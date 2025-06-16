The Highley Carnival is coming!
Get ready for a fun-filled day for the whole family — brought to you by Highley Parish Council and the Highley Carnival Committee.
Published
Last updated
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Join us on Saturday, 5 July from 12 noon at the Severn Centre in Highley for a fantastic community event!
Here's what you can look forward to:
Dinos
Fun fair
Face painting & caricaturist
Climbing wall
Games & tombola
Silent auction & 50/50 raffle
Selfie booth
Stalls, crafts, food & drink — and much more!
For more details, head to facebook.com/groups/1877971835774447/?locale=en_GB
We can’t wait to see you there!