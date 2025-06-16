Summerfest family festival returns this summer

Organised by Lawley Community Consortium (formerly known as Lawley Partnership Board) which includes Lawley and Overdale Parish Council and Bournville Village Trust, residents can enjoy a full stage programme with entertainment and live music as well as free family activities and the opportunity to shop, eat and drink.

Summerfest 2024

Councillor and Chair of Lawley & Overdale Parish Council, Mark Boylan commented: "Summer Fest is enjoyed by many residents across the Parish and it's the one annual event that everyone looks forward to as there is so much to see and do. Whether it’s the mobile climbing frame to the gaming bus, go-karting to crazy golf. There’s also a fantastic line-up of music including Callum & The Pookies. Telford-born Callum was a finalist in the 2023 series of The Voice, and we know he’s got a loyal local following.”

Crazy golf and climbing wall at Summerfest 2024

In addition to the activities and entertainment on stage, during the afternoon there will be stalls selling everything from jewellery to hand-made crafts, as well as a delicious selection of food vendors and bars.

Inflatables at Summerfest 2024

Nick Freeman, Lawley Village Estates & Stewardship Manager at Bournville Village Trust, said: “Many residents return year after year to Summerfest, especially as we’re able to make this a free entry event. It’s a great chance to get together with family, friends and neighbours and have fun.”

The community enjoying the stage programme at Summerfest

This year Lawley Community Consortium are supporting PAPYRUS Prevention of Young Suicide in memory of Max Turton, a local resident who attended Lawley Primary School and played for Lawley/Lightmoor Comets, who tragically died by suicide at 16 years of age.

Stage entertainment at Summerfest

Max's parents added: "We are very grateful that this year’s Summer Fest is raising vital funds for PAPYRUS to continue their work to prevent any young person and family from going through such a devastating loss. The support from the community means so much to us. Events like this not only bring people together but also shine a light on causes that desperately need attention. PAPYRUS has been a source of strength and hope for many, and we’re incredibly touched that the festival has chosen to support their life-saving work. We look forward to coming to the event, sharing in the day with others, and celebrating Max’s memory in a positive and meaningful way. Thank you to everyone involved for helping make a difference.”

For further information on Summerfest go to facebook.com/SummerFestTelford