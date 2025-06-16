SkaBurst ignite Albert's Shed with a skanking spectacle!

From the moment they launched into their opening number, Out Of Space, SkaBurst had the crowd in the palm of their hand. Their tight musicianship and infectious enthusiasm were evident, as they effortlessly blended classic ska anthems with cleverly "ska'd up" versions of popular hits. This unique approach kept the set fresh and exciting, appealing to both seasoned ska aficionados and newcomers.

Baggy Trousers, Gangsters, Rudy and other 2 tone classics were interspersed with the band’s ska’d renditions of Red Red Wine and I think We’re Alone Now. The powerful tracks were driven along by an outfit that obviously loves the music they play, that made it impossible to stand still. The crowd danced and danced all night.

What truly set SkaBurst apart was their undeniable stage presence. The singer, Ben Burdall, delivered his vocals with the perfect blend of rude boy swagger and exuberance. The drums, Jase, and bass, Ryan Mortier drove the irresistible rhythm of the set along, whilst Darrell Smith, guitar, Bene Gee on sax and LJ on the keys provided the melodic genius of the genre. The band engaged with the audience throughout, creating a genuinely euphoric atmosphere. The dance floor was a whirlwind of joyous movement, with people of all ages embracing the irresistible energy.

SkaBurst, Shrewsbury. Credit: John Evans

As the first act of the Shrewsbury Ska and Reggae Festival, SkaBurst did more than just warm up the crowd; they set the stage alight. Their performance was a vibrant testament to the enduring appeal of ska music and a brilliant start to what promised to be an unforgettable weekend of music at Albert's Shed. SkaBurst know exactly how to throw a party.

SkaBurst, Shrewsbury. Credit: John Evans