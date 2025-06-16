Shropshire pageant girl set to step onto the national stage

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Holly Plant, 18, from Shrewsbury, says that she is “excited to share this new journey allowing me to meet new people, challenge myself, and advocate for important causes close to my heart.”

“This experience will allow me to promote my platform, advocating for dogs, and to inspire other young women to pursue their goals” said Holly.

Holly Plant- Teen Pageants UK finalist

Teen Pageants UK grand finals will take place on 2 August in Birmingham, where Holly will compete alongside exceptionally talented contestants, and compete for the national crown.

Follow Holly Plant on her journey via @itshollyplant and @pawsitive_change_, and help cheer on Shropshire’s very own rising star.