Shropshire homebuilder gives game-changing gifts to children’s nursery

Kids Planet Lawley, which is based close to Barratt Homes’ Scarlet View and David Wilson Homes’ Hughes Meadow developments, received 10 footballs for its children to enjoy.

With summer fast approaching, the housebuilders are encouraging children to keep active and develop an interest in football.

Sophie Lunn, Manager at Kids Planet Lawley, said: “We are delighted to have received a donation of footballs from Barratt homes, helping to promote active play and physical development for their children.

Barratt and David Wilson Homes are happy to encourage young children to stay active

“We’re so thankful for this generous donation, the children couldn’t wait to get outside and start playing!”

Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ donation to the nursery was also to inspire the next generation of footballers.

Playing football enhances mental and physical health, as Mental Health FC notes that the sport helps people become happier and more relaxed, with increased competence, relatedness and autonomy. What’s more, it acts as a stress relief and improves sleep quality.

Children of Kids Planet Lawley playing with their new mini footballs

Adrian Evans, Managing Director at Barratt Homes West Midlands, said: “As a leading housebuilder, we aim to support the communities in which we build, and this includes helping children to stay active and encourage them to follow in the footsteps of their role models.”

Helen Lewis, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes Mercia, said: “We hope the children at Kids Planet Lawley will enjoy using the footballs throughout the remainder of the season and continue to show an interest in sport.”

Hughes Meadow and Scarlet View are located close to schools, shops and restaurants, with easily accessible commuter links to Birmingham, Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury.